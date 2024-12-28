Immanuel Lutheran School Gala Sponsorship

Name/Logo featured on Gala Banner; Name/Logo listed on Gala website; 2 tickets to the Gala
Silver level
$1,000
Name/Logo featured on Gala Banner; Name/Logo listed on Gala website; 4 tickets to the Gala; Advertising in the Panther News 1x a month
Gold level
$2,000
Name/Logo featured on Gala Banner; Name/Logo listed on Gala website; DJ call out; 6 tickets to the Gala; Advertising in the Panther News 2x a month
Platinum level
$3,500
Name/Logo featured on Gala Banner; Name/Logo listed on Gala website; DJ call out; 10 tickets to the Gala; Advertising in the Panther News weekly; Name/Logo featured at all 2025/2026 sporting events at Immanuel
Diamond level
$5,000
Name/Logo featured on Gala Banner; Name/Logo listed on Gala website; DJ call out; 10 tickets to the Gala; Advertising in the Panther News weekly; Name/Logo featured at all 2025/2026 sporting events at Immanuel; Banner on the Immanuel baseball field
