ImmerseATL Merch

This extremely soft and comfortable T-shirt was designed by our very own ImmerseATL Alum, Jacqui Hinkson!





Inspired by the movement pathways of our Artist’s in motion in our productions over the years, Jacqui sketched us this specialty design intertwined with one of our favorite mantras:





“Begin before you are ready.”





When checking out, you will be prompted to select one of the two delivery methods: