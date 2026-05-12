ImmerseATL Merch

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This extremely soft and comfortable T-shirt was designed by our very own ImmerseATL Alum, Jacqui Hinkson!
Inspired by the movement pathways of our Artist’s in motion in our productions over the years, Jacqui sketched us this specialty design intertwined with one of our favorite mantras:
“Begin before you are ready.”
When checking out, you will be prompted to select one of the two delivery methods:
This spacious tote bag is perfect for caring your laptop, notebooks, and all your dance necessities with ease and style!
Inspired by the movement pathways of our Artist’s in motion in our productions over the years, ImmerseATL Alum, Jacqui Hinkson, sketched us this specialty design intertwined with one of our favorite mantras: “Begin before you are ready.”
When checking out you will be prompted to select one of the two delivery methods:
Take a little bit of ImmerseATL wherever you go with this 4-inch sticker! Looks fantastic on cars, water bottles, computers, and more. Peel, stick, do a happy dance.
Custom Die Cut 3M Vinyl Sticker
Size: 4” x 4”
When checking out you will be prompted to select one of the two delivery methods:
Take a little bit of ImmerseATL wherever you go with this 2-inch sticker! Looks fantastic on cars, water bottles, computers, and more. Peel, stick, do a happy dance.
Custom Die Cut 3M Vinyl Sticker
Size: 2” X 2”
When checking out you will be prompted to select one of the two delivery methods:
This sleek, blank-paged notebook is perfect for documenting any artistic process.
Inspired by the movement pathways of our Artist’s in motion in our productions over the years, ImmerseATL Alumni, Jacqui Hinkson, sketched us this specialty design intertwined with one of our favorite mantras: “Begin before you are ready.”
When checking out, you will be prompted to select one of the two delivery methods:
Add this to your cart if you would like any of the above items to be shipped to you.
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