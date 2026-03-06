Madame Armants Immersion Cities Inc

About this event

Immersion Cities Unity Walk 5K & Cultural Festival Registration

401 Light St

Baltimore, MD 21202, USA

Team Captain Registration
$30

Register as a Team Captain and invite friends, coworkers, or family members to join your team.


Teams with 5 or more registered participants will qualify for:

🏆 Largest Team Award
🏆 Top Fundraising Team
🎉 Team recognition at the event


Team captains will receive a custom fundraising page to share with their network.


Team captain gets registration refunded if team reaches 10 participants.


Teams are encouraged to fundraise together and may qualify for special fundraising incentives.

Early Bird Registration
$35
Available until Mar 23

Early Bird pricing for the Immersion Cities Unity Walk 5K.


Includes race entry, event t-shirt, and access to the Cultural Festival.


Register early to secure the discounted rate.

Adult General Registration
$45

Includes race entry, event t-shirt (while supplies last), and access to the Cultural Festival.

Youth Registration (Under 18)
$20

Discounted registration for participants under 18.


Includes race entry, event t-shirt, and festival access.

Virtual 5K Participation
$25

Participate from anywhere and support the mission virtually.


Complete your 5K on your own route and share your experience with our community.

