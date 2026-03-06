Immersion Cities Unity Walk 5K & Cultural Festival Registration

Hosted by
Register as a Team Captain and invite friends, coworkers, or family members to join your team.
Teams with 5 or more registered participants will qualify for:
🏆 Largest Team Award
🏆 Top Fundraising Team
🎉 Team recognition at the event
Team captains will receive a custom fundraising page to share with their network.
Team captain gets registration refunded if team reaches 10 participants.
Teams are encouraged to fundraise together and may qualify for special fundraising incentives.
Early Bird pricing for the Immersion Cities Unity Walk 5K.
Includes race entry, event t-shirt, and access to the Cultural Festival.
Register early to secure the discounted rate.
Discounted registration for participants under 18.
Includes race entry, event t-shirt, and festival access.
Participate from anywhere and support the mission virtually.
Complete your 5K on your own route and share your experience with our community.
