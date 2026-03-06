Immersion Cities Unity Walk 5K & Cultural Festival Registration

Register as a Team Captain and invite friends, coworkers, or family members to join your team.





Teams with 5 or more registered participants will qualify for:

🏆 Largest Team Award

🏆 Top Fundraising Team

🎉 Team recognition at the event





Team captains will receive a custom fundraising page to share with their network.





Team captain gets registration refunded if team reaches 10 participants.





Teams are encouraged to fundraise together and may qualify for special fundraising incentives.