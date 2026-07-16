Immersive Dinner

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About this event
Learn about accessibility in a hands on way. Wear items to lower hearing and/or vision and experience the daily life of those around us. Then, learn directly from the members of the d/Deaf community. Learn their struggles, their passions, and what you can do to build a more inclusive community.
Thank you for joining us. We hope that you will use this event to share your stories. Guide us as we build a stronger community that provides proper accessibility.
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