A man in the foreground looks towards a room full of people seated at tables in the background.
EASE

Hosted by

EASE

About this event

Immersive Dinner

312 N Laurel St

Summerville, SC 29483, USA

General Admission
$20

Learn about accessibility in a hands on way. Wear items to lower hearing and/or vision and experience the daily life of those around us. Then, learn directly from the members of the d/Deaf community. Learn their struggles, their passions, and what you can do to build a more inclusive community.

Deaf Community Member
Free

Thank you for joining us. We hope that you will use this event to share your stories. Guide us as we build a stronger community that provides proper accessibility.

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