PINEASE ASSOCIATION INC

Hosted by

PINEASE ASSOCIATION INC

About this event

In the Woods: Immersive Sound Healing & Music Meditation｜“森林”乐音：沉浸式冥想“治愈”之旅

FOU GALLERY

89 Fifth Ave, Suite 701, New York, NY 10003

Single-Day Pass｜单日票
$28

All tickets are non-refundable. Our events are nonprofit, so all ticket proceeds will be used solely to cover necessary expenses, such as venue costs and guest transportation.

Two-Day Pass｜两日套票
$50

❗️This is a two-day pass. The date shown by the system does not affect your admission.

All tickets are non-refundable. Our events are nonprofit, so all ticket proceeds will be used solely to cover necessary expenses, such as venue costs and guest transportation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!