Immigration Legal Services - Post-Filing Application Assistance and Interview Preparation

-Existing clients only - NOT for citizenship, green card or asylum applications
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Responding to Request
for Evidence or "RFE"
-Troubleshooting post-filing
application issues
-Some existing clients - for citizenship and green card applications only
-Non-clients - NOT for citizenship, green card or asylum applications
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Responding to Request
for Evidence or "RFE"
-Troubleshooting post-filing
application issues
-Non-clients only - for citizenship and green card applications only
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Responding to Request
for Evidence or "RFE"
-Troubleshooting post-filing
application issues
-Non-clients only - asylum applications
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Only troubleshooting post-filing application issues
-NOT gathering evidence, country conditions, drafting affidavit and preparing supplemental packet before interview
-NOT interview preparation
-See "Non-Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep-Asylum" for post-filing assistance and interview preparation for asylum
-Some existing clients - for citizenship and green card applications only
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Mock interview
-Review of applications requiring only general review
-Non-clients only - for citizenship and green card applications only
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Mock interview
-Review of applications requiring in-depth review
-Some existing clients - for citizenship and green card applications only
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Post-filing USCIS application assistance
-Interview preparation
-Non-clients only - for citizenship and green card applications only
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Post-filing USCIS application assistance
-Interview preparation
-Existing clients - for application for asylum and withholding of removal
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Post-filing USCIS application assistance with gathering evidence, country conditions, drafting affidavit and preparing supplemental packet before interview
-Interview preparation
-Non-clients only - for application for asylum and withholding of removal
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Post-filing USCIS application assistance with gathering evidence, country conditions, drafting affidavit and preparing supplemental packet before interview
-Interview preparation
-Existing clients only - for applications requiring interview
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Accompanying to USCIS interview (remote participation by legal representative)
-Existing clients only - for applications requiring interview
Immigration legal assistance with:
-Accompanying to USCIS interview (in-person participation by legal representative)
