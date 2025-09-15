Southern Center For Equity Advancement And Immigrant Refuge

Southern Center For Equity Advancement And Immigrant Refuge

Immigration Legal Services - Post-Filing Application Assistance and Interview Preparation

Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 1 item
Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 1
$100

-Existing clients only - NOT for citizenship, green card or asylum applications


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Responding to Request

for Evidence or "RFE"

-Troubleshooting post-filing

application issues

Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 2 item
Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 2
$200

-Some existing clients - for citizenship and green card applications only

-Non-clients - NOT for citizenship, green card or asylum applications


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Responding to Request

for Evidence or "RFE"

-Troubleshooting post-filing

application issues

Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 3 item
Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 3
$300

-Non-clients only - for citizenship and green card applications only


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Responding to Request

for Evidence or "RFE"

-Troubleshooting post-filing

application issues

Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 4 item
Post-Filing USCIS Application Assistance - Level 4
$400

-Non-clients only - asylum applications


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Only troubleshooting post-filing application issues

-NOT gathering evidence, country conditions, drafting affidavit and preparing supplemental packet before interview

-NOT interview preparation

-See "Non-Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep-Asylum" for post-filing assistance and interview preparation for asylum

Client Interview Prep - Citizenship and Green Card item
Client Interview Prep - Citizenship and Green Card
$200

-Some existing clients - for citizenship and green card applications only


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Mock interview

-Review of applications requiring only general review

Non-Client Interview Prep - Citizenship and Green Card item
Non-Client Interview Prep - Citizenship and Green Card
$300

-Non-clients only - for citizenship and green card applications only


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Mock interview

-Review of applications requiring in-depth review

Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep item
Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep
$400

-Some existing clients - for citizenship and green card applications only


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Post-filing USCIS application assistance

-Interview preparation

Non-Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep item
Non-Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep
$500

-Non-clients only - for citizenship and green card applications only


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Post-filing USCIS application assistance

-Interview preparation

Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep-Asylum item
Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep-Asylum
$500

-Existing clients - for application for asylum and withholding of removal


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Post-filing USCIS application assistance with gathering evidence, country conditions, drafting affidavit and preparing supplemental packet before interview

-Interview preparation

Non-Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep-Asylum item
Non-Client Post-Filing Assistance and Interview Prep-Asylum
$700

-Non-clients only - for application for asylum and withholding of removal


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Post-filing USCIS application assistance with gathering evidence, country conditions, drafting affidavit and preparing supplemental packet before interview

-Interview preparation

Clients Only - Legal Rep Interview Participation (Remote) item
Clients Only - Legal Rep Interview Participation (Remote)
$100

-Existing clients only - for applications requiring interview


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Accompanying to USCIS interview (remote participation by legal representative)

Clients Only - Legal Rep Interview Participation (In-Person) item
Clients Only - Legal Rep Interview Participation (In-Person)
$300

-Existing clients only - for applications requiring interview


Immigration legal assistance with:

-Accompanying to USCIS interview (in-person participation by legal representative)

