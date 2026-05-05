Impact 25 Year Celebration - Sean Rodriguez Concert

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About this event
Register your family here and receive 5 additional Dunk Tank Throws. Be sure to also register below if you plan to attend the Sean Rodriguez Concert at 8PM.
General Admission Into The Gym
VIP For 6 People, Priority Entry, Meet & Greet with Sean & the Band, Reserved Seating, Free Food, Entry to After Party
Secure Entry to the After Party. Raise $200 (suggested 20 x $10 donors) and everyone from your school's Impact Club is allowed to stay for all the fun after party shenanigans! Get more details from your advisor and a form to help record your donors. Submit the funds to your advisor and they can register your group.
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