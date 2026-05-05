Impact Campus Fellowship Inc

Hosted by

Impact Campus Fellowship Inc

About this event

Impact 25 Year Celebration - Sean Rodriguez Concert

3363 Fluvanna Ave

Jamestown, NY 14701, USA

25 Year Celebration / Fun Zone Entry / 5 Dunk Tank Balls
Pay what you can

Register your family here and receive 5 additional Dunk Tank Throws. Be sure to also register below if you plan to attend the Sean Rodriguez Concert at 8PM.

General Admission
Free

General Admission Into The Gym

VIP Admission
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP For 6 People, Priority Entry, Meet & Greet with Sean & the Band, Reserved Seating, Free Food, Entry to After Party

Impact Club/School After Party Challenge
$200

Secure Entry to the After Party. Raise $200 (suggested 20 x $10 donors) and everyone from your school's Impact Club is allowed to stay for all the fun after party shenanigans! Get more details from your advisor and a form to help record your donors. Submit the funds to your advisor and they can register your group.

Add a donation for Impact Campus Fellowship Inc

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