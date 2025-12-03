Impact Arts Council Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Elevate your style with a $150 gorjana gift card! Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your jewelry collection or finding the perfect gift for someone special.
Starting bid
Sunday Funday! Treat yourself and/or a foodie friend to a delicious Sunday Supper at Perry`s Steakhouse with these gift cards valued at $100. Valid on Sundays from 4-9pm.
Starting bid
Blast off to adventure with four tickets to the Space and Rocket Center! Explore interactive exhibits, awe-inspiring rockets, and so much more! Perfect for space enthusiasts of all ages!
Starting bid
Cheers to good times! Get a $25 gift card, stylish cap, glass cup and drink coozie to enjoy your favorite brews at Cahaba Brewing. Perfect for beer lovers and locals alike, this gift pack is a brew-tiful treat!
Starting bid
Add a touch of gold to your style with this beautiful Kendra Scott necklace! Perfect for dressing up or everyday sparkle.
Starting bid
Score big with four Birmingham Squadron Tickets and an epic swag bag packed with sunglasses, a bobblehead ,and more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!