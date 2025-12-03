Hosted by

impact arts council

About this event

Impact Arts Council Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

586 Morris Majestic Rd, Morris, AL 35116, USA

gorjana $150 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your style with a $150 gorjana gift card! Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your jewelry collection or finding the perfect gift for someone special.

Perry`s Steakhouse Sunday Supper Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

Sunday Funday! Treat yourself and/or a foodie friend to a delicious Sunday Supper at Perry`s Steakhouse with these gift cards valued at $100. Valid on Sundays from 4-9pm.

Four tickets to the Space and Rocket Center
$50

Starting bid

Blast off to adventure with four tickets to the Space and Rocket Center! Explore interactive exhibits, awe-inspiring rockets, and so much more! Perfect for space enthusiasts of all ages!

Cahaba Brewing gift pack
$25

Starting bid

Cheers to good times! Get a $25 gift card, stylish cap, glass cup and drink coozie to enjoy your favorite brews at Cahaba Brewing. Perfect for beer lovers and locals alike, this gift pack is a brew-tiful treat!

Kendra Scott Gold Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Add a touch of gold to your style with this beautiful Kendra Scott necklace! Perfect for dressing up or everyday sparkle.

Four Birmingham Squadron Tickets and Swag Bag
$60

Starting bid

Score big with four Birmingham Squadron Tickets and an epic swag bag packed with sunglasses, a bobblehead ,and more!

