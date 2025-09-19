Impact Auction - Harvest Moon Fest 2025

Hosted by
Your gift supports the Warwick Community Hub as we connect our Warwick neighbors with needed resources, empower next steps, and bring hope in the name of Jesus.
Provides one week of gas for a family.
Meets a tangible need for a Warwick family
One month of program case management support for a family in the Warwick Next Steps transitional housing program
Rental assistance for a Warwick family to avoid eviction
100 gallons of fuel for one winter for a family
Electric bill assistance from the Energy Assistance Fund
Fresh food pantry sponsorship
to feed 86 people
Tangible support for family in need of home safety repairs
Continue the future vision of the Hub - help the Hub expand our transitional living program and continue to grow housing support in Lititz.
Select a wrapped bottle of wine—some are high-end, some are everyday favorites, but all are a surprise. Come ready to take one home and support a great cause!
