Hosted by

Warwick Community Hub

About this event

Impact Auction - Harvest Moon Fest 2025

Donate to the mission of the Hub
$100

Your gift supports the Warwick Community Hub as we connect our Warwick neighbors with needed resources, empower next steps, and bring hope in the name of Jesus.

Donate to the mission of the Hub
$500

Your gift supports the Warwick Community Hub as we connect our Warwick neighbors with needed resources, empower next steps, and bring hope in the name of Jesus.

Donate to the mission of the Hub
$1,000

Your gift supports the Warwick Community Hub as we connect our Warwick neighbors with needed resources, empower next steps, and bring hope in the name of Jesus.

#1 - Gas card
$50

Provides one week of gas for a family.

#2 - Tangible needs
$150

Meets a tangible need for a Warwick family

#3 - Case Support for Housing Program
$275

One month of program case management support for a family in the Warwick Next Steps transitional housing program

#4 - Rental assistance
$300

Rental assistance for a Warwick family to avoid eviction

#5 - Fuel
$360

100 gallons of fuel for one winter for a family

#6 - Electric bill
$600

Electric bill assistance from the Energy Assistance Fund

#7 - Pantry sponsorship
$650

Fresh food pantry sponsorship

to feed 86 people

#8 - Tangible support/home repairs
$1,000

Tangible support for family in need of home safety repairs

#9 - Expand Transitional Living Program
$2,500

Continue the future vision of the Hub - help the Hub expand our transitional living program and continue to grow housing support in Lititz.

Event T-shirt
$10
Wine Pull Raffle
$30

Select a wrapped bottle of wine—some are high-end, some are everyday favorites, but all are a surprise. Come ready to take one home and support a great cause!

Add a donation for Warwick Community Hub

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!