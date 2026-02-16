CCWC

Hosted by

CCWC

About this event

Impact Every Tribe Conference

6825 Trouble Creek Rd

New Port Richey, FL 34653, USA

VIP Admission
$85

Impact VIP Access

Includes everything in

General Admission and more. Enjoy an exclusive VIP lunch with Angi Magoulis and an exclusive VIP swag bag. This experience is designed for those who want deeper connection, insight, and access. VIP availability is limited.

Early Bird
$55
Available until May 21

Secure your spot at a discounted rate for this powerful conference. Early Bird General Admission gives you full access to all main sessions, worship, teaching, and impartation moments. This ticket includes lunch and light refreshments, with drinks provided throughout the day. Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time and will increase to $65.00 once it ends. Come expectant and ready to be equipped, ignited, and sent.

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