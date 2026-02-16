Impact Every Tribe Conference

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Impact VIP Access
Includes everything in
General Admission and more. Enjoy an exclusive VIP lunch with Angi Magoulis and an exclusive VIP swag bag. This experience is designed for those who want deeper connection, insight, and access. VIP availability is limited.
Secure your spot at a discounted rate for this powerful conference. Early Bird General Admission gives you full access to all main sessions, worship, teaching, and impartation moments. This ticket includes lunch and light refreshments, with drinks provided throughout the day. Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time and will increase to $65.00 once it ends. Come expectant and ready to be equipped, ignited, and sent.
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