Impact Festival Silent Auction

Value is approximately $3,200. 2 Tickets in section 3 (on the floor) row 4 seat 21+ 22. Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder on 1/2/26. Includes VIP access to the Chase Lounge.
Donated by Real Chemistry
Warriors: Value is $2,400-6,000 per seat. Section 2, Row A3, Seats 17&18. These are VIP seats which are rows behind the Warrior players (near the player check-in desk); they also come with parking and VIP Chase Lounge Access for included food and drink.
Valkyrie: seats are VIP AA 24-25, and are located on the court under basket and near the lounge. The seats come with stadium parking and access to the JPMorgan lounge upstairs for included food and drinks.
(arrange which games with the donor)
Donated by Ted Love
Value is $3,500. 4 tickets and a parking pass for the Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Monday, February 9 at 7pm. These tickets include the theater box and complimentary food & drinks and a parking pass.
Donated by BioMarin
Value at $1,000 https://kevinmullin.house.gov/ A 4th Generation Californian & San Mateo County Native - Kevin Mullin is proud to be representing CA-15 in the U.S. House of Representatives, to defend our democracy, strengthen climate resilience, and build an economy that works for everyone.
Coordinated by Kaarin Hardy
Value is $1,600. Two 1-hour coaching sessions with Laura Costain
Laura is a Leadership Coach who empowers Life Science leaders to excel in larger roles, build exceptional teams, and navigate change sustainably. She founded On Purpose Leadership following a 15-year career at Genentech, where she held leadership positions in Global and US Marketing and Transformation Coaching. Laura is a Board of Advisor at LSC
About 1:1 Coaching with Laura: 1:1 coaching offers a supportive and safe environment to reflect on learnings and challenges, cultivate vision, and advance leadership goals. To that end, Laura works with her clients on a wide range of topics spanning from developing a professional brand, effective communication, prioritization, team building, and conflict management. Her clients have been promoted, excelled in leading complex, cross company initiatives and found their purpose with the coaching and advisory support she's proudly provided.
Value is $900. An Enneagram report and 1 hour coaching session with Laura Costain.
The Enneagram is a sophisticated framework that reveals nine distinct personality styles based on an individual’s internal motivations. Understanding your Enneagram type can lead to greater self awareness, stronger leadership and better interpersonal relationships. If you've taken on a new role, are exploring career opportunities or facing challenging dynamics at work or at home, this may be a great investment.
Value is $500. Life coaching sessions with Karley Snell. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. Every session meets you where you are: some days we start with grounding or visualization, other days we dive straight into what’s weighing on you. You’ll get honest, supportive coaching and steady accountability to help you turn intentions into aligned action. https://www.abrilliantlife.co
