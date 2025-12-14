Impact Hub Houston

Offered by

Impact Hub Houston

About the memberships

Impact Hub Houston Membership

Startup Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Access Entrepreneur Support Services, Resources, and Mentorship during team operating hours, and gain Community Membership benefits!

Community Membership
Pay what you can

No expiration

Access Members-Only Events and Impact Opportunities!

Growth Membership
$180

Renews monthly

Access our shared workspace on your own schedule, and gain all Startup Membership benefits!

Ecosystem Membership
$4,800

Valid until June 1, 2027

Reserve our classroom and meeting spaces for your workshops and convenings, and gain all Growth Membership benefits!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!