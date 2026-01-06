Impact Networking Membership

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Fully tax deductible, your charitable contribution is used exclusively for community impact.
Not tax deductible, your operational dues are used for the organization's administrative expenses and social events.
Fully tax deductible, your charitable contribution is used exclusively for community impact.
Use this option if your invoice indicates a pro-rated amount, but you will not get a charity receipt- choose "Add a donation for Impact Networking" below if you need a charity receipt.
Not tax deductible, your operational dues are used for the organization's administrative expenses and social events.
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