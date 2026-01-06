Impact Networking

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Impact Networking

About this event

Impact Networking Membership

Charitable Contribution
$300

Fully tax deductible, your charitable contribution is used exclusively for community impact.

Operational Dues
$120

Not tax deductible, your operational dues are used for the organization's administrative expenses and social events.

Charitable Contribution - prorated
Pay what you can

Fully tax deductible, your charitable contribution is used exclusively for community impact.

Use this option if your invoice indicates a pro-rated amount, but you will not get a charity receipt- choose "Add a donation for Impact Networking" below if you need a charity receipt.

Operational Dues
Pay what you can

Not tax deductible, your operational dues are used for the organization's administrative expenses and social events.

Add a donation for Impact Networking

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!