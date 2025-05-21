Youth Impact Center, Inc.

Youth Impact Center, Inc.

Impact One - Sponsorship Packages

BLU by ThriveWell 1709 E Commercial Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334, USA

Legacy Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Legacy Sponsor, you’ll play a leading role in shaping the future of youth through your generous support of the Impact One Gala. This premier sponsorship level includes:

  • One (1) VIP Table for 10 guests with premium seating
  • Full-Page Ad in the event program
  • Recognition as the exclusive AV, Event Planner, Décor, and Photo Booth Sponsor
  • Logo placement on all gala promotional materials
  • Live recognition from the podium and on overhead screens throughout the event
  • Prominent logo visibility at the photo booth
  • Title recognition as a Legacy Sponsor
  • Private meet-and-greet with special guests and leaders of the Youth Impact Center
  • A custom Legacy Sponsor Plaque as a lasting token of appreciation

Your investment helps leave a legacy of hope, opportunity, and transformation in the lives of youth we serve.


Please email company logo to [email protected]

Champion Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Champion Sponsor, your support will help drive the mission of the Youth Impact Center forward while placing your brand at the heart of our premier annual event. This sponsorship level includes:

  • One (1) VIP Table for 10 guests with priority seating
  • Full-Page Ad in the gala program
  • Recognition as the exclusive Auctioneer/Emcee, Photography, and Videography Sponsor
  • Logo placement on all gala promotional materials
  • On-stage recognition from the podium and featured display on overhead screens
  • Logo visibility in the silent auction area, where guests will interact throughout the evening

Your commitment as a Champion Sponsor helps amplify our impact and empower the next generation of leaders, athletes, and difference-makers.


Please email company logo to [email protected]

Vision Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Vision Sponsor, you help illuminate the path forward for the youth we serve, supporting programs that inspire purpose and leadership. This sponsorship level includes:

  • One (1) Preferred Table for 10 guests
  • Half-Page Ad in the gala program
  • Recognition as the exclusive Entertainment Sponsor
  • Logo placement on all gala promotional materials
  • Recognition from the podium and logo display on overhead screens during the event

Your support as a Vision Sponsor reflects a commitment to seeing lives transformed and futures reimagined through the mission of the Youth Impact Center.


Please email company logo to [email protected]

Purpose Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Purpose Sponsor, your support helps fuel the heart of our mission—equipping youth to live with passion, character, and direction. This sponsorship level includes:

  • One (1) Reserved Table for 10 guests
  • Quarter-Page Ad in the gala program
  • Logo recognition on overhead screens during the event

By partnering at the Purpose level, you help provide life-changing opportunities that empower youth to rise with purpose and pursue their full potential.


Please email company logo to [email protected]

Impact One Table
$3,000

Gather your friends, colleagues, or community group for a powerful evening of purpose and inspiration. The Impact One Table includes:

  • Reserved seating for 10 guests at a dedicated table
  • auction access, and meaningful stories of impact
  • Recognition as a supporter of the mission to empower youth through faith, academics, and athletics

Your table reservation helps create lasting opportunities for young people to grow, lead, and thrive. Stand together. Make an impact.


Please email company logo to [email protected]

Full-Page Gala Program Ad
$500

Size: 8.5” wide x 11” tall

Show your support for the mission of the Youth Impact Center with a full-page ad in the official Impact One Gala program. This premium placement offers:

  • High-visibility exposure to event attendees, including community leaders, business owners, and supporters
  • A unique opportunity to promote your business, honor a loved one, or share a message of encouragement
  • Placement in a beautifully designed program distributed at the gala

Your ad not only elevates your brand—it helps fuel life-changing opportunities for youth in our community.


Deadline for program advertising: October 15th, 2025


Half-Page Gala Program Ad
$250

Size: 8.5” wide x 5.5” tall

Make a meaningful impression with a half-page ad in the official Impact One Gala program. This sponsorship opportunity offers:

  • Targeted exposure to a diverse audience of community leaders, families, and supporters
  • A perfect space to promote your business, celebrate a cause, or share an inspiring message
  • Inclusion in a professionally printed keepsake distributed to all gala guests

Your support through this ad helps advance the mission of the Youth Impact Center and create a lasting impact in the lives of youth.


Deadline for program advertising: October 15th, 2025


Quarter-Page Gala Program Ad
$125

Size: 4.5” wide x 5.5” tall

Support the mission of the Youth Impact Center with a quarter-page ad in the official Impact One Gala program. This accessible and impactful option includes:

  • Visibility among gala attendees, including families, local leaders, and community partners
  • A great way to highlight your business, share a message of encouragement, or honor someone special
  • Placement in a beautifully designed program given to all guests

Your ad helps fund programs that empower youth through faith, academics, and athletics—one life at a time.


Deadline for program advertising: October 15th, 2025


