Impact One - Sponsorship Packages

Hosted by
About this event
$
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334, USA
As a Legacy Sponsor, you’ll play a leading role in shaping the future of youth through your generous support of the Impact One Gala. This premier sponsorship level includes:
Your investment helps leave a legacy of hope, opportunity, and transformation in the lives of youth we serve.
Please email company logo to [email protected]
As a Champion Sponsor, your support will help drive the mission of the Youth Impact Center forward while placing your brand at the heart of our premier annual event. This sponsorship level includes:
Your commitment as a Champion Sponsor helps amplify our impact and empower the next generation of leaders, athletes, and difference-makers.
Please email company logo to [email protected]
As a Vision Sponsor, you help illuminate the path forward for the youth we serve, supporting programs that inspire purpose and leadership. This sponsorship level includes:
Your support as a Vision Sponsor reflects a commitment to seeing lives transformed and futures reimagined through the mission of the Youth Impact Center.
Please email company logo to [email protected]
Purpose Sponsor – $5,000
As a Purpose Sponsor, your support helps fuel the heart of our mission—equipping youth to live with passion, character, and direction. This sponsorship level includes:
By partnering at the Purpose level, you help provide life-changing opportunities that empower youth to rise with purpose and pursue their full potential.
Please email company logo to [email protected]
Gather your friends, colleagues, or community group for a powerful evening of purpose and inspiration. The Impact One Table includes:
Your table reservation helps create lasting opportunities for young people to grow, lead, and thrive. Stand together. Make an impact.
Please email company logo to [email protected]
Size: 8.5” wide x 11” tall
Show your support for the mission of the Youth Impact Center with a full-page ad in the official Impact One Gala program. This premium placement offers:
Your ad not only elevates your brand—it helps fuel life-changing opportunities for youth in our community.
Deadline for program advertising: October 15th, 2025
Logo/Artwork Submission(For sponsor recognition): Please indicate your preference by indicating one of the following options:
Will provide a vector file of the logo/artwork
Will need artwork/logo to be designed(additional fee applies - paid by donor)
Email artwork/logo(s) to: [email protected]
Size: 8.5” wide x 5.5” tall
Make a meaningful impression with a half-page ad in the official Impact One Gala program. This sponsorship opportunity offers:
Your support through this ad helps advance the mission of the Youth Impact Center and create a lasting impact in the lives of youth.
Deadline for program advertising: October 15th, 2025
Logo/Artwork Submission(For sponsor recognition): Please indicate your preference by indicating one of the following options:
Will provide a vector file of the logo/artwork
Will need artwork/logo to be designed(additional fee applies - paid by donor)
Email artwork/logo(s) to: [email protected]
Size: 4.5” wide x 5.5” tall
Support the mission of the Youth Impact Center with a quarter-page ad in the official Impact One Gala program. This accessible and impactful option includes:
Your ad helps fund programs that empower youth through faith, academics, and athletics—one life at a time.
Deadline for program advertising: October 15th, 2025
Logo/Artwork Submission(For sponsor recognition): Please indicate your preference by indicating one of the following options:
Will provide a vector file of the logo/artwork
Will need artwork/logo to be designed(additional fee applies - paid by donor)
Email artwork/logo(s) to: [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!