Texas Impact Spring Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
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Chance to WIN big!
Wine and Lottery Ticket Basket (includes 10 bottles of wine and a variety of lottery tickets)
Liquor and Lottery Ticket Basket (includes 8 variety bottles of liquor and lotter tickets)
Lottery Ticket and Cash Jar
Kendra Scott Baseball Necklace in gold
$150 Family Photography Package donated by Faithfully Photography by Shelby
$75 Haircut and blow-dry donated by Glitter and Grace (Atascocita)
Purchase a 50/50 Raffle Ticket for a chance to win a cash prize! Winner will receive 50% of funds collected for the purchase of these tickets.
The summer camp journey starts here! Here is your chance to win a week of summer camp.
Visit ymcacampcullen.org for more details on activities, camp schedule and more. Winners will have the opportunity to select a camp week for summer 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!