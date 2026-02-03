Impact Others

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Impact Others

About this raffle

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Texas Impact Spring Raffle 2026

Add a donation for Impact Others

$

Individual Raffle Ticket
$5

Chance to WIN big!

Wine and Lottery Ticket Basket (includes 10 bottles of wine and a variety of lottery tickets)

Liquor and Lottery Ticket Basket (includes 8 variety bottles of liquor and lotter tickets)


Lottery Ticket and Cash Jar

Kendra Scott Baseball Necklace in gold


$150 Family Photography Package donated by Faithfully Photography by Shelby

$75 Haircut and blow-dry donated by Glitter and Grace (Atascocita)

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$10

Purchase a 50/50 Raffle Ticket for a chance to win a cash prize! Winner will receive 50% of funds collected for the purchase of these tickets.

YMCA Camp Cullen - Summer Camp
$10

The summer camp journey starts here! Here is your chance to win a week of summer camp.

Visit ymcacampcullen.org for more details on activities, camp schedule and more. Winners will have the opportunity to select a camp week for summer 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!