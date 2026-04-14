Impact Partners

About this event
Annual sponsorship includes: 1 ticket to annual gala, 1/4 page ad in gala program, 3 featured social media posts, 1 featured reel, 2 vendor table opportunities at no charge, 1 newsletter article/blog post.
Annual sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to annual gala, 1/2 page ad in gala program, 6 featured social media posts, 1 featured reel, 4 vendor table opportunities at no charge, 2 newsletter article/blog post, Speaking/Workshop opportunity at one of our networking events.
Annual sponsorship includes: 4 tickets to annual gala, Full page ad in gala program, 9 featured social media posts, 1 featured reel, 6 vendor table opportunities at no charge, 3 newsletter article/blog post, Speaking/Workshop/Lead Networking Activity at one of our networking events.
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