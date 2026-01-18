IMPACT PARTNERSHIP - AM ONLY

Impact Partner - AM ONLY



$225 per month



Closing remarks at every AM 2026 PHB Power Hour Program Series (Feb. through Nov. 11AM)



2. Logo placement on all social platforms - IG stories and LinkedIn.



3. Extend One Standard Membership to a Business of your choice.



*Please review membership levels to fully understand membership benefits.



[Please provide names, first / last, email address and mobile phone number must be provided to include in all correspondences.]





YOU + EMPLOYEES must provide an email with names, phone number, and email addresses to avoid being charged at the door.



