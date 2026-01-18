Power Hub Bakersfield

Offered by

Power Hub Bakersfield

About the memberships

IMPACT PARTNERSHIP - AM ONLY

IMPACT PARTNER - AM ONLY
$225

Renews monthly

Impact Partner - AM ONLY

$225 per month

Closing remarks at every AM 2026 PHB Power Hour Program Series (Feb. through Nov. 11AM)

2. Logo placement on all social platforms - IG stories and LinkedIn.

3. Extend One Standard Membership to a Business of your choice.

*Please review membership levels to fully understand membership benefits.

[Please provide names, first / last, email address and mobile phone number must be provided to include in all correspondences.]


YOU + EMPLOYEES must provide an email with names, phone number, and email addresses to avoid being charged at the door.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!