IMPACT PARTNERSHIP - AM ONLY

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Impact Partner - AM ONLY
$225 per month
Closing remarks at every AM 2026 PHB Power Hour Program Series (Feb. through Nov. 11AM)
2. Logo placement on all social platforms - IG stories and LinkedIn.
3. Extend One Standard Membership to a Business of your choice.
*Please review membership levels to fully understand membership benefits.
[Please provide names, first / last, email address and mobile phone number must be provided to include in all correspondences.]
YOU + EMPLOYEES must provide an email with names, phone number, and email addresses to avoid being charged at the door.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!