Impact Rotary Fundraiser

About this event
One quart of homemade Cajun gumbo featuring chicken and smoked sausage without a side of rice. Prepared by DJ's Cajun Cooking. Proceeds benefit Petersburg High School student programs and opportunities through the Rotary Club of Petersburg.
One quart of homemade Cajun gumbo featuring chicken, smoked sausage, and a serving of rice. Prepared by DJ's Cajun Cooking. Proceeds benefit Petersburg High School student programs and opportunities through the Rotary Club of Petersburg.
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