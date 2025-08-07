Impact Shack

Gildan Heavy Cotton "Rooftop" T-Shirt – Navy Blue

Elevate your everyday style with the Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, designed for both comfort and durability. This classic navy blue tee features a vibrant lime "Rooftop" logo on the front, paired with the inspiring tagline: "Lifting people up and forward."





The logo showcases an abstract figure with outstretched arms surrounded by leaves, symbolizing growth, support, and community.





Crafted from premium heavy cotton, this shirt is ideal for casual wear, outreach events, or showing your support for a meaningful cause. Whether you're representing the organization or simply love the message, this shirt makes a bold and uplifting statement.



