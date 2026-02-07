Handle HARD Better - IMPACT SPRING GALA 2026

As a Table Host, you have the special opportunity to gather your friends, family, or church group for a powerful evening of worship, testimony, and connection.

Table of 10: $1,000

Individual Ticket: $100 (join a hosted table)



**Note: During checkout, the fee is an optional charge. Please select the drop down and choose other to choose an amount starting at $0.00.

Your table becomes a space of welcome and encouragement, where women can experience the love of Christ and be inspired to grow in faith and community.

Whether you fill your table or invite others to purchase their seat, you’re helping make this unforgettable evening possible — and planting seeds of transformation