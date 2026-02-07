Sisters In Christ

Hosted by

Sisters In Christ

About this event

Handle HARD Better - IMPACT SPRING GALA 2026

9000 W 137th St

Overland Park, KS 66221, USA

General Admission (Early Bird)
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Early Special Ends 2/28/2026

**Note: During checkout, the fee is an optional charge. Please select the drop down and choose other to choose an amount starting at $0.00.

General Admission (Non-Early Bird)
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

**Note: During checkout, the fee is an optional charge. Please select the drop down and choose other to choose an amount starting at $0.00.

Table Host Sponsor (Early Bird)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Table Host, you have the special opportunity to gather your friends, family, or church group for a powerful evening of worship, testimony, and connection.

  • Table of 10: $1,000
  • Individual Ticket: $100 (join a hosted table)

    **Note: During checkout, the fee is an optional charge. Please select the drop down and choose other to choose an amount starting at $0.00.

Your table becomes a space of welcome and encouragement, where women can experience the love of Christ and be inspired to grow in faith and community.

Whether you fill your table or invite others to purchase their seat, you’re helping make this unforgettable evening possible — and planting seeds of transformation

Table Host Sponsor (Non-Early Bird)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As a Table Host, you have the special opportunity to gather your friends, family, or church group for a powerful evening of worship, testimony, and connection.

  • Table of 10: $1,500
  • Individual Ticket: $150 (join a hosted table)

    **Note: During checkout, the fee is an optional charge. Please select the drop down and choose other to choose an amount starting at $0.00.

Your table becomes a space of welcome and encouragement, where women can experience the love of Christ and be inspired to grow in faith and community.

Whether you fill your table or invite others to purchase their seat, you’re helping make this unforgettable evening possible — and planting seeds of transformation

Add a donation for Sisters In Christ

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!