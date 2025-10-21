Hosted by

Impact Theater of Longwood Hills Congregational Church
Sales closed

Impact Theater Showcase Silent Auction 2025

Front Row Seats February 27, 2026 item
Front Row Seats February 27, 2026
$30

Starting bid

4 front row seats, with some snacks for our Friday night show, Winnie the Pooh Kids. Show starts at 7pm.

Front Row Seats February 28, 2026 item
Front Row Seats February 28, 2026
$30

Starting bid

4 front row seats, with some snacks for our Saturday night show, Winnie the Pooh Kids. Show starts at 7pm.

Front Row Seats March 6, 2026 item
Front Row Seats March 6, 2026
$30

Starting bid

4 front row seats, with some snacks for our Friday night show, Mary Poppins Jr. Show starts at 7pm.

Front Row Seats March 7, 2026 item
Front Row Seats March 7, 2026
$30

Starting bid

4 front row seats, with some snacks for our Saturday night show, Mary Poppins Jr. Show starts at 7pm.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!