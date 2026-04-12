IMPACT YOUTH SUMMIT

Join us for the IMPACT Teen Summit 2026: Youth Voices & Good Choices, a high-energy, youth-centered event for ages 10–15! This interactive summit empowers teens to build confidence, make healthy decisions, and learn real strategies to resist peer pressure and prevent substance misuse.

Participants will enjoy inspiring speakers, engaging conversations, fun activities like dance and basketball, and connect with peers in a supportive environment.

📅 April 25th | ⏰ 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Seaford Boys & Girls Club

💲 $10 (Scholarships available)

Come ready to learn, grow, and have fun!