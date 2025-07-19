WE GOT THIS! Impacting Youth: Protecting and Empowering Our Next Generation

$500 Table Sponsorship

● Investment Breakdown: This sponsorship includes tickets for 8 guests at $30 per

person (totaling $240 for tickets), with the remaining $260 allocated towards

promotions, food, and advertisement.

● Seating: A table for 8 guests, with close seating in front of the event.

● Speaking Opportunity: 3-5 minutes to speak to the audience.

● Visibility: Company logo prominently displayed and framed on your table.

● Promotion: Advertisement space.

● Thank You Gifts: Your company's promotional items (additives) included in all attendees thank you bags.

● Information: Inclusion of brochures on your table.

● Catering: Access to food for your table guests.