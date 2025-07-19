Faith2Fight Foundation

Hosted by

Faith2Fight Foundation

About this event

WE GOT THIS! Impacting Youth: Protecting and Empowering Our Next Generation

Forest Hill Convention Center 6901 Wichita Street

Forest Hill, Texas 76140

General Admission
$30

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (1) Door Prize

Sponsorship Opportunities: $500 Event Tiers
$500

$500 Table Sponsorship

● Investment Breakdown: This sponsorship includes tickets for 8 guests at $30 per

person (totaling $240 for tickets), with the remaining $260 allocated towards

promotions, food, and advertisement.

● Seating: A table for 8 guests, with close seating in front of the event.

● Speaking Opportunity: 3-5 minutes to speak to the audience.

● Visibility: Company logo prominently displayed and framed on your table.

● Promotion: Advertisement space.

● Thank You Gifts: Your company's promotional items (additives) included in all attendees thank you bags.

● Information: Inclusion of brochures on your table.

● Catering: Access to food for your table guests.

Table Sponsorship
$300

$300 Table Sponsorship this includes tickets for 6 guests at $30 per

person (totaling $180 for tickets), with the remaining $120 allocated towards the rest of

the package benefits.

● Seating: A table for 6-8 guests, located in the second row or middle of the event

room.

● Information: Inclusion of brochures on your table.

● Catering: Access to food for your table guests.

● Visibility: Company logo displayed and framed on your table.

Vendor Table Sponsorship
$100

$100 Vendor Table

Seating: A table for 2 people.

● Location: Positioned in the banquet area. Company logo displayed.

● Catering: Access to food for your representatives. (2)

Add a donation for Faith2Fight Foundation

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