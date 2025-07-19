WE GOT THIS! Impacting Youth: Protecting and Empowering Our Next Generation

Hosted by
About this event
Forest Hill, Texas 76140
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (1) Door Prize
$500 Table Sponsorship
● Investment Breakdown: This sponsorship includes tickets for 8 guests at $30 per
person (totaling $240 for tickets), with the remaining $260 allocated towards
promotions, food, and advertisement.
● Seating: A table for 8 guests, with close seating in front of the event.
● Speaking Opportunity: 3-5 minutes to speak to the audience.
● Visibility: Company logo prominently displayed and framed on your table.
● Promotion: Advertisement space.
● Thank You Gifts: Your company's promotional items (additives) included in all attendees thank you bags.
● Information: Inclusion of brochures on your table.
● Catering: Access to food for your table guests.
$300 Table Sponsorship this includes tickets for 6 guests at $30 per
person (totaling $180 for tickets), with the remaining $120 allocated towards the rest of
the package benefits.
● Seating: A table for 6-8 guests, located in the second row or middle of the event
room.
● Information: Inclusion of brochures on your table.
● Catering: Access to food for your table guests.
● Visibility: Company logo displayed and framed on your table.
$100 Vendor Table
Seating: A table for 2 people.
● Location: Positioned in the banquet area. Company logo displayed.
● Catering: Access to food for your representatives. (2)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!