Hosted by

IMPAKT Foundation Incorporated

About this event

IMPAKT Foundation Sowing Seeds For Success Silent Auction

African Art item
African Art
$125

Starting bid

2 Authentic African Art Pieces - Artist Unknown

Nail & Spa Gift Card item
Nail & Spa Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Venetian Nail & Spa Salon Gift Card

Gift Card Tree item
Gift Card Tree
$75

Starting bid

$100 Nike Retail Gift Card; $50 Bath & Body; $50 Total Wine; $50 Assortment of Gift Cards (image for illustration only)

Cigar Set item
Cigar Set
$75

Starting bid

Cigar Set - Hey Guy Cigar Lounge

Houston Texans Game Tickets item
Houston Texans Game Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Pair of Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts - Sec 125 Row W plus Blue Lot Parking Pass

Massage Envy item
Massage Envy
$80

Starting bid

Pair of Massage Envy Gift Cards

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!