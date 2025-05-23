Imperial African History And Genetic Genealogical Society

Offered by

Imperial African History And Genetic Genealogical Society

About this shop

Spirit Shop - Imperial African History And Genetic Genealogical Society's

Healing The Bloodline 1 - Basic Blessing Ritual item
Healing The Bloodline 1 - Basic Blessing Ritual
$30

🔮 Healing The Bloodline 1 - Virtual class


📕 e-booklet included


👣 Reconnect with their lineage
💫 Heal generational wounds
🌿 Reclaim their spiritual birthright

🔮 Methods of prayer and tools to use.

🔮 Connect with your Ancestors

🔮 Invoke the Divine within

Healing The Bloodline 2 - Herbs, Roots & Mojo Bag item
Healing The Bloodline 2 - Herbs, Roots & Mojo Bag
$30

🌿 Healing The Bloodline 2 - Breaking Generational Chains: A Self-Healing Virtual class.


📕 e-booklet included.

🌿 Learn about your purpose and properties

🌿 Real-life healing scenarios from the diaspora 💬🌎
Affirmations & journal prompts to guide your journey ✍🏾💡

🌿 Overview of the Spirituality of the Diaspora

Healing The Bloodline 3 - Rooted and Elevating item
Healing The Bloodline 3 - Rooted and Elevating
$30

Rooted & Elevating is a soul-shifting guide for anyone ready to reconnect with African spirituality 🌿✨ virtual class


📕 e-booklet included. Virtual class.

Add a donation for Imperial African History And Genetic Genealogical Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!