Imperial Court of Massachusetts Christmas in July Charity Auction
Two Night Stay at Hotel Greystone - Miami, FL
$200
Indulge in Two Nights of Luxury at Hotel Greystone – Miami, FL
Escape to the vibrant heart of Miami with an unforgettable two-night stay at the luxurious Hotel Greystone. Nestled just steps from the iconic South Beach, this adults-only boutique hotel blends Art Deco elegance with modern sophistication.
Whether you're sipping cocktails on the rooftop lounge, dining at their award-winning restaurant, or simply unwinding in your impeccably designed room, Hotel Greystone promises a getaway of pure indulgence and relaxation.
Perfect for a romantic escape or a chic retreat—don’t miss your chance to experience Miami in true style!
Value: $1500
Crown & Anchor - 2 Night Stay
$200
Experience Provincetown in Style – Two Nights at The Crown & Anchor
Delight in a quintessential Cape Cod escape with a two-night stay at The Crown & Anchor, Provincetown’s premier waterfront resort. Perfectly located in the heart of town, this iconic LGBTQ+ destination offers unparalleled charm, vibrant nightlife, and breathtaking harbour views.
Enjoy elegant accommodations, savour coastal cuisine, and immerse yourself in the energy of Provincetown’s thriving arts and entertainment scene—all just steps from your door.
Whether you're seeking relaxation, celebration, or a bit of both, The Crown & Anchor promises a truly unforgettable getaway. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience P-Town at its finest!
Value: $1000
Gifford House - 2 Night Stay
$200
Charming Provincetown Getaway – Two Nights at The Gifford House
Step into the heart of Provincetown with a two-night stay at the historic Gifford House, a beloved inn that perfectly blends classic New England charm with warm, welcoming hospitality.
Perched atop a gentle rise with stunning views and just moments from the lively shops, galleries, and beaches of P-Town, The Gifford House offers a tranquil retreat with easy access to all the action.
Relax in thoughtfully appointed rooms, enjoy cocktails at the cosy Porchside Lounge, and experience the unique spirit of one of America’s most cherished destinations.
Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a timeless Provincetown experience at The Gifford House—where comfort, character, and community meet.
Value: $1000
Ocean 193
$40
A Taste of Provincetown – Lunch or Dinner at Ocean 193
Indulge in a memorable culinary experience with lunch or dinner at Ocean 193, one of Provincetown’s premier dining establishments. Nestled in the heart of this charming seaside town, Ocean 193 offers a stylish and relaxed setting where fresh, locally inspired cuisine takes centre stage.
Whether you're enjoying a leisurely midday meal or an elegant evening out, you'll be treated to a menu that showcases the best of coastal New England, paired with exceptional service and expertly crafted cocktails.
Celebrate the flavours of Provincetown with this delightful dining experience—perfect for any occasion.
Value: $100
Tin Pan Alley
$40
Dine in Style – Lunch or Dinner at Tin Pan Alley, Provincetown
Enjoy a delightful culinary escape with lunch or dinner at Tin Pan Alley, one of Provincetown’s most beloved waterfront restaurants. Located just steps from the harbour, Tin Pan Alley offers a vibrant atmosphere, creative cuisine, and stunning views that capture the spirit of the Cape.
Savour a menu filled with locally sourced ingredients, innovative twists on classic dishes, and a carefully curated selection of wines and cocktails—all served with warmth and flair in a stylish, art-filled setting.
Whether you're dining al fresco or enjoying the lively piano lounge, a meal at Tin Pan Alley promises a truly unforgettable Provincetown experience.
Value: $100
Post Office Cafe - Dinner & Show for Two
$75
An Entertaining Evening Out – Dinner & Show for Two at The Post Office Café, Provincetown
Step into the heart of Provincetown’s vibrant dining and entertainment scene with a dinner and show for two at The Post Office Café. This iconic venue is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and fabulous live performances ranging from comedy and cabaret to drag and musical acts.
Enjoy a delectable dinner crafted with fresh, local ingredients, followed by an unforgettable live show that embodies the unique spirit and flair of Provincetown.
Perfect for a night out with a friend or a special date—this experience promises laughter, flavour, and unforgettable memories!
Value: $200
