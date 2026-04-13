Queen's Imperium / Imperio de Reinas 2026

Queen's Imperium is a transformational experience created to heal, reconnect with yourself, strengthen your confidence, and grow emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.





This is not simply a workshop.

It is an investment in:

✨ Your healing

✨ Your emotional well-being

✨ Your confidence and self-worth

✨ A healthier future for yourself and future generations





This ticket is a decision to choose yourself, your peace, and your growth.





You are worthy of healing.

You are worthy of transformation.

You are worthy of becoming the Queen you were always meant to be.





We are ready to walk this journey with you.





With love,

Sandra Uribe De la Fuente

I am Bienestar



