Queen's Imperium / Imperio de Reinas 2026

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About this event
Queen's Imperium is a transformational experience created to heal, reconnect with yourself, strengthen your confidence, and grow emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.
This is not simply a workshop.
It is an investment in:
✨ Your healing
✨ Your emotional well-being
✨ Your confidence and self-worth
✨ A healthier future for yourself and future generations
This ticket is a decision to choose yourself, your peace, and your growth.
You are worthy of healing.
You are worthy of transformation.
You are worthy of becoming the Queen you were always meant to be.
We are ready to walk this journey with you.
With love,
Sandra Uribe De la Fuente
I am Bienestar
Thank you for your powerful support. You are helping transform the life of a woman who has spent years caring for everyone else while neglecting her own healing and well-being.
Through Queen's Imperium, an underserved woman will have a powerful, transformative experience focused on emotional wellness, self-discovery, empowerment, and healing in sisterhood.
Your support will provide her:
✨ Emotional wellness resources
✨ Trauma-informed and culturally sensitive support
✨ Empowerment and self-growth tools
✨ A safe community where women feel seen, valued, and supported
This is more than sponsorship.
It is investing in healing, hope, and future generations.
When one woman heals, entire families and communities heal with her.
With gratitude
Sandra Uribe De la Fuente
I am Bienestar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!