Improv Class Series

Monday, January 5, 6-7:30pm
Simple games and concepts to understand the art form of acting improvisation.
Monday, February 9, 6-7:30pm
Taking a special look at how we build unique and intriguing characters through improvisation.
Monday, March 9, 6-7:30pm
Focusing on how to be a great scene partner and build relationships on stage.
Monday, April 13, 6-7:30pm
Focusing on how to use the stage so your audience can imagine a bigger world.
Monday, May 18, 6-7:30pm
Focusing on how the whole group can tell a unified story.
