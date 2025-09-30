Improv Class Series

620 N 1st St

Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA

Class #1: Intro to Improv
$30

Monday, January 5, 6-7:30pm

Simple games and concepts to understand the art form of acting improvisation.

Class #2: Intro to Character Work
$30

Monday, February 9, 6-7:30pm

Taking a special look at how we build unique and intriguing characters through improvisation.

Class #3: Intro to Partner Scenes
$30

Monday, March 9, 6-7:30pm

Focusing on how to be a great scene partner and build relationships on stage.

Class #4: Intro to World Building
$30

Monday, April 13, 6-7:30pm
Focusing on how to use the stage so your audience can imagine a bigger world. 

Class #5: Intro to Ensemble Scenes
$30

Monday, May 18, 6-7:30pm
Focusing on how the whole group can tell a unified story. 

