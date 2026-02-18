Hosted by

Bolivar-Richburg Central School

About this event

Improv Comedy Night

100 School St

Bolivar, NY 14715, USA

Early Bird Discount Ticket
$5
Available until Mar 1

Enjoy a 1.5 hour family friendly improv comedy show with a 20 minute intermission.


General seating only. Doors open at 6:30pm.


Please note, all ticket sales are final.

General Admission
$6.50

Enjoy a 1.5 hour family friendly improv comedy show with a 20 minute intermission.


General seating only. Doors open at 6:30pm.


Please note, all ticket sales are final.

Family of Four
$22

Enjoy a 1.5 hour family friendly improv comedy show with a 20 minute intermission.


General seating only. Doors open at 6:30pm.


Please note, all ticket sales are final.

VIP Admission
$10

Enjoy a 1.5 hour family friendly improv comedy show with a 20 minute intermission.


Reserved seating within the first three rows. Doors open at 6:30pm.


Please note, all ticket sales are final.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!