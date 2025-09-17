The Royal Music & Arts Center, Inc.

Hosted by

The Royal Music & Arts Center, Inc.

About this event

Improv Night with The Alexanders and Peter & Matt

1 S Easton Rd

Glenside, PA 19038, USA

Reserved High-Top Seating
$20

Reserved High Top Seating • 25 Seats available | 11 high-top tables | High-Tops can seat 2-3 people | Tables are first-come first-served. It is recommended that you arrive at 7:30pm when doors open.

Door General Admission
$20

Door tickets will be available if the show does not sell out. Seating is first come, first serve. Once seats are full, only standing room will be available. Advanced tickets are recommended!

Add a donation for The Royal Music & Arts Center, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!