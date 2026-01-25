Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

Hosted by

Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

About this event

Improvisation and Storytelling

Google Hangouts

AAEC Member Districts
Free

Current AAEC Member Districts: Annette Island, Bering Strait, Fairbanks, Haines, Hoonah, Kenai, Kodiak, LKSD, Nome, Petersburg, Sitka, Fairbanks, Bristol Bay Region Career & Technical Education program: Bristol Bay Borough School DistrictDillingham City School District,   Lake & Peninsula School District, and Southwest Region School District 


Non Member Districts
$5

Current AAEC Member Districts: Annette Island, Bering Strait, Fairbanks, Haines, Hoonah, Kenai, Kodiak, LKSD, Nome, Petersburg, Sitka, Fairbanks, Bristol Bay Region Career & Technical Education program: Bristol Bay Borough School DistrictDillingham City School District,   Lake & Peninsula School District, and Southwest Region School District 


Add a donation for Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!