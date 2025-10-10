Hawaii Friends of Restorative Justice

Hosted by

Hawaii Friends of Restorative Justice

About this event

Add a donation for Hawaii Friends of Restorative Justice

$

Sales closed

Imua for Justice Fun 5K Run & Walk!

Kakaʻako Waterfront Park (by Discovery Center & behind UH medical school)

102 Ohe St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

Adult Race Registration
$45

Race Registration - enjoy 5K run/walk, and in-person perks of long sleeved cotton tee-shirt, light refreshments and raffle prizes.

Student Race Registration
$30

Race Registration for students participating in the 5k run/walk, includes in-person perks of long sleeved cotton tee-shirt, light refreshments, and raffle prizes.

Donation of Student Sponsored Registration
$30

Help by sponsoring students at the reduced entry fee of $30 per student! Select as many "tickets" as students you want to sponsor.

🌏 Virtual Participation 🌏
$20

Help Justice Programs in Hawaiʻi by donating and participating with us "virtually" wherever you are on EARTH 🌏!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!