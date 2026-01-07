Inspiring Minds Of Youngstown Inc

Hosted by

Inspiring Minds Of Youngstown Inc

About this event

IMY Black & White Ball 2026

436 Struthers Coitsville Rd

Lowellville, OH 44436, USA

Ticket
$55

All tickets purchased will be held at the door.

Reserved Table
$650

Includes 10 seats and name/logo displayed on table sign. All tickets purchased will be held at the door.

Full Page COLOR Ad
$200

Full color ad – 4.5” wide x 7.5” tall

Full Page Ad
$150

Black and white ad – 4.5” wide x 7.5” tall

Half Page Ad
$100

Black and white ad – 4.5” wide x 3.6875” tall

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Black and white ad – 2.1875” wide x 3.6875” tall

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

Your logo displayed on its own billboard in our special billboard campaign. Company name & logo displayed predominantly as “Presenting Sponsor” on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing materials, website, social media, publicity and signage. One reserved table (10 tickets) with name/logo displayed on table signage. $250 IM merchandise credit. 2-page color spread in our program book. Provides $1,000 in scholarships to IM students.

Life Changer Sponsor
$7,500

Your logo displayed on its own billboard in our special billboard campaign. One reserved table (10 tickets) with name/logo displayed on table signage. Company name & logo on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing materials, website, social media, publicity and signage. Full-page color ad in our program book. Provides $750 in scholarships to IM students.

Dream Maker Sponsor
$5,000

One reserved table (10 tickets) with name/logo displayed on table signage. Company name & logo on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing, website, social media, publicity and signage. Full-page color ad in our program book. Provides $500 in scholarships to IM students.

Achiever Sponsor
$2,500

6 individual tickets. Company name & logo on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing materials, website, social media, publicity and signage. Half-page ad in our program book. Provides $250 in scholarships to IM students.

Believer Sponsor
$1,000

4 individual tickets. Quarter-page ad in our program book. Company logo displayed on our website for 2026. Recognized as a Believer in our program book.

Mentor Sponsor
$750

2 individual tickets. Company logo displayed on our website for 2026. Recognized as a Mentor in our program book.

Partner Sponsor
$500

2 individual tickets. Recognized as a Partner in our program book.

Add a donation for Inspiring Minds Of Youngstown Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!