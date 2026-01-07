IMY Black & White Ball 2026

Hosted by
About this event
All tickets purchased will be held at the door.
Includes 10 seats and name/logo displayed on table sign. All tickets purchased will be held at the door.
Full color ad – 4.5” wide x 7.5” tall
Black and white ad – 4.5” wide x 7.5” tall
Black and white ad – 4.5” wide x 3.6875” tall
Black and white ad – 2.1875” wide x 3.6875” tall
Your logo displayed on its own billboard in our special billboard campaign. Company name & logo displayed predominantly as “Presenting Sponsor” on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing materials, website, social media, publicity and signage. One reserved table (10 tickets) with name/logo displayed on table signage. $250 IM merchandise credit. 2-page color spread in our program book. Provides $1,000 in scholarships to IM students.
Your logo displayed on its own billboard in our special billboard campaign. One reserved table (10 tickets) with name/logo displayed on table signage. Company name & logo on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing materials, website, social media, publicity and signage. Full-page color ad in our program book. Provides $750 in scholarships to IM students.
One reserved table (10 tickets) with name/logo displayed on table signage. Company name & logo on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing, website, social media, publicity and signage. Full-page color ad in our program book. Provides $500 in scholarships to IM students.
6 individual tickets. Company name & logo on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing materials, website, social media, publicity and signage. Half-page ad in our program book. Provides $250 in scholarships to IM students.
4 individual tickets. Quarter-page ad in our program book. Company logo displayed on our website for 2026. Recognized as a Believer in our program book.
2 individual tickets. Company logo displayed on our website for 2026. Recognized as a Mentor in our program book.
2 individual tickets. Recognized as a Partner in our program book.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!