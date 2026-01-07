IMY Black & White Ball 2026

Your logo displayed on its own billboard in our special billboard campaign. Company name & logo displayed predominantly as “Presenting Sponsor” on all pre, during and post promotions via marketing materials, website, social media, publicity and signage. One reserved table (10 tickets) with name/logo displayed on table signage. $250 IM merchandise credit. 2-page color spread in our program book. Provides $1,000 in scholarships to IM students.