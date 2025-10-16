Watch with your friends and family!





This performance evening includes:

The first showing of In Andrea’s Shoes , a dance-theater project with Rachel Damon, Cat Hepler, Jamila Kekulah, Kris Lenzo, and Chih-Hsien Lin.

A project by Unfolding Disability Futures.

Appearances by students from our Inclusive Dance classes (inclusive means for people with and without disabilities of all kinds).

The livestream video will be available for on-demand viewing soon after the December 9 event. Everyone who purchases a ticket for the livestream will receive the link to the video recording at no additional cost.