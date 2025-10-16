Synapse Arts Collective

In Andrea’s Shoes

4501 N Clarendon Ave

Chicago, IL 60640, USA

This performance evening includes:

  • The first showing of In Andrea’s Shoes, a dance-theater project with Rachel Damon, Cat Hepler, Jamila Kekulah, Kris Lenzo, and Chih-Hsien Lin.
  • A project by Unfolding Disability Futures.
  • Appearances by students from our Inclusive Dance classes (inclusive means for people with and without disabilities of all kinds).

OPTIONAL FOR IN-PERSON: Visit the installation and write your message to Andrea Grace Halverson and have it built into a tribute art piece.

The livestream video will be available for on-demand viewing soon after the December 9 event. Everyone who purchases a ticket for the livestream will receive the link to the video recording at no additional cost.

Watch with your friends and family!


A discounted ticket for anyone needing a reduced price.


