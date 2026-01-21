IN-ATATURK Membership Payment- 2026

Offered by
Eligibility of membership: Membership shall be open to individuals aged 18 and older who support the mission and goals of the association. Membership shall be granted upon completion and approval of the membership application by the Board of Directors of IN-ATATURK (BOD) and payment of the annual membership dues.
Eligibility of membership: College student membership shall be open to full-time students aged 18-25. College student membership shall be granted upon completion and approval of the membership application by the BOD and payment of the annual membership dues.
Eligibility of membership: Junior membership shall be open to individuals aged 13 to 18. Eligibility for junior membership requires both parents of the applicant to be members in good standing. In the case of divorced parents, the custodial parent’s membership shall suffice. Junior members must have their membership application approved by the BOD.
