About this shop
This vibrant red women's scoop-neck shirt features a beautiful and meaningful design centered around the word "Faith." A delicate white sunflower blooms at the center of the shirt, with the stem flowing seamlessly into the cursive word faith, creating an elegant and inspiring visual.
The bold red color symbolizes strength, courage, passion, and perseverance, while the sunflower represents hope, resilience, and the ability to keep reaching toward the light even through difficult seasons.
Design Features:
Perfect For:
"Faith is not knowing what tomorrow holds—it's believing you can keep moving forward anyway."
This shirt reflects the spirit of Desert Oasis: finding hope in the midst of uncertainty, strength in adversity, and faith in the possibility of transformation. 🌻❤️🌵
Hit Hard & Hope.
Life doesn't always pull its punches. Sometimes it hits hard, knocks us down, and leaves us wondering what's next.
But hope is what gets us back up.
Hope is believing that setbacks aren't the end of the story.
Hope is finding strength in the struggle and purpose in the journey.
Wear this shirt as a reminder that no matter how hard life hits, hope hits back harder. 💛🌵✨
"Let them misunderstand you, judge you, gossip about you. Never doubt your worth. Dear beauty, keep shining"
More than a shirt—it's a reminder.
Let them doubt your vision.
Let them question your path.
Let them underestimate your strength.
You know where you've been, and you know where you're going.
🌵 Available now through In-Between Apparel by Jaz. Every purchase helps support the mission of Desert Oasis. #TheInBetweenMatters #LetThem #DesertOasisNM
BE REAL, NOT PERFECT.
Perfection is exhausting.
Real is showing up when life is messy.
Real is learning from mistakes.
Real is asking for help when you need it.
Real is growing, healing, and trying again.
The world doesn't need more perfect people.
It needs more honest people.
More compassionate people.
More people are willing to be themselves.
Your scars, your struggles, your victories, and your story matter.
So be real.
The right people will connect with who you truly are.
💛 Because authenticity will always be more powerful than perfection.
POWER UP.
You Can Do More Than You Think.
The limits you see today are often the limits you've been told to believe.
You are stronger than your doubts.
More capable than your fears.
More resilient than your setbacks.
Every challenge you've survived is proof that there's more power in you than you realize.
Keep learning.
Keep growing.
Keep pushing forward.
The next level of your life begins the moment you stop underestimating yourself.
⚡ Power up.
⚡ Believe bigger.
⚡ Do more than you think.
Because your potential is far greater than your current circumstances.
IT'S NOT TOO LATE TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE
No matter how far you've wandered.
No matter how many mistakes you've made.
No matter how many times you've had to start over.
It's not too late.
A new direction can begin with a single decision.
A better future can start with one brave step.
Your past may be part of your story, but it does not have to determine your ending.
The clock has not run out.
The opportunity has not passed.
The door is still open.
Today is a good day to begin again.
💛 It's not too late.
🌵 Believe in your future.
✨ Your next chapter is waiting.
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GET UP.
Your Story Is Not Over Yet.
You may have fallen.
You may have lost your way.
You may be carrying mistakes, regrets, heartbreak, or setbacks.
But this is not the end of your story.
The fact that you're still here means there are still pages left to write, dreams left to chase, and purpose left to discover.
Don't let one chapter convince you the book is over.
Get up.
Try again.
Believe again.
Hope again.
Because some of the most powerful stories begin the moment someone decides not to quit.
💛 Your story is not over yet.
🌵 Keep going.
POW-HER-FUL
She was told she wasn't enough.
She was underestimated.
Overlooked.
Knocked down.
Life tested her in ways most people will never understand.
But every setback became strength.
Every wound became wisdom.
Every challenge became proof of what she was capable of becoming.
She didn't just survive.
She rose.
She rebuilt.
She became powerful because of what she endured, not in spite of it.
"She overcame everything that was meant to destroy her."
💛 For every woman who refused to let her past define her future.
🌵 Strong. Resilient. Pow-Her-Ful.
SPREAD KINDNESS
Kindness costs nothing, yet it has the power to change everything.
A smile.
A kind word.
A helping hand.
A moment of understanding.
You never know what someone is carrying or how much they need a reminder that they matter.
In a world that can be hard, choose to be soft.
In a world that can be loud, choose to be gentle.
In a world that can be divided, choose kindness.
Because kindness has a way of growing far beyond the moment it is given.
🌸 Spread kindness.
💛 Share hope.
✨ Leave every place a little brighter than you found it.
IF IT COSTS YOUR PEACE, IT'S TOO EXPENSIVE
Not everything that takes from you deserves access to you.
Constant stress.
Endless drama.
Toxic relationships.
The pressure to be everything for everyone.
At some point, you have to ask yourself:
What is this costing me?
Because your peace is valuable.
Your mental health is valuable.
Your healing is valuable.
Protecting your peace isn't selfish.
It's necessary.
You don't have to carry every burden.
You don't have to attend every battle.
You don't have to sacrifice your well-being to make others comfortable.
Choose peace.
Choose yourself.
Choose what helps you grow.
💛 If it costs your peace, it's too expensive.
🌵 Some things are not worth the price.
STORMS DON'T LAST.
AND NEITHER WILL THIS FEELING.
Some days are heavy.
Some seasons test us.
Sometimes the clouds seem so thick that it's hard to remember the sun is still there.
But even the sky has cloudy days.
The storm is not the sky.
The struggle is not your identity.
The pain is not your forever.
Feel what you need to feel.
Rest when you need to rest.
But don't give up on tomorrow.
The clouds will move.
The rain will stop.
The light will return.
Just because today feels difficult doesn't mean tomorrow won't be beautiful.
💛 Storms don't last.
🌤 Even the sky has cloudy days.
🌵 Keep holding on.
ALWAYS KEEP A POSITIVE MINDSET
AND EMBRACE THE JOURNEY
Life isn't just about reaching the destination.
It's about who you become along the way.
There will be victories to celebrate,
lessons to learn,
and obstacles to overcome.
Through it all, your mindset matters.
A positive mindset doesn't mean every day is perfect.
It means choosing hope when things are hard.
It means finding strength in the struggle and gratitude in the growth.
Trust the process.
Believe in yourself.
Keep moving forward.
Every step, every setback, and every success is part of your journey.
💛 Stay positive.
🌵 Embrace the journey.
✨ Your future is unfolding one step at a time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!