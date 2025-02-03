iNspire Collective Membership

Seeker
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Snapshot: Intro access: limited workshops, blog, early invites

Explorer - monthly
$5

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Snapshot: Deeper engagement: early alerts, select tools & content

Pathfinder - monthly
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Snapshot: Coaching sessions, discounted art program access, career tools

Pathfinder - annual
$120

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Snapshot: Coaching sessions, discounted art program access, career tools

Visionary - monthly
$55

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Snapshot: priority access, full coaching & workshop access, premium discounts

Visionary - annual
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Snapshot: priority access, full coaching & workshop access, premium discounts

Legacy Patron - monthly
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Snapshot: All benefits + sponsors youth, gains recognition & VIP features


Where impact meets influence.
Fund youth memberships. Get featured in our blog. Be part of shaping the future.

Includes:

  • All Visionary-level perks
  • Sponsored youth access
  • Feature spotlight in Zealousness
  • Recognition on-site and digital materials
  • Custom coaching or private workshop (optional)
  • Tax letter for charitable contribution
