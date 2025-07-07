iN Education Inc.'s TEAL Art Fest Shop

Celebrate your passion for creativity with this stylish Unisex Ultra Cotton Tee! Perfect for art enthusiasts and casual wearers alike, it’s an ideal choice for community art festivals, gallery openings, or as a thoughtful gift for others.
Celebrate your passion for creativity with your BFF in this stylish Unisex Ultra Cotton Tee! Perfect for art enthusiasts and casual wearers alike, it’s an ideal choice for community art festivals, gallery openings, or as a thoughtful gift for others.
Hand-made crochet Rocky the Squirrel signature plush.
Select one of your favorite TEAL Art Fest pin designs!
Get your TEAL Art Fest T-shirt and select four of your favorite pin designs, or get four of the same design. Choice is yours!
Get your TEAL Art Fest T-shirt and pair it with a hand-made crochet Rocky the Squirrel plush!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing