The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches

Hosted by

The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches

About this event

In Good Company: Celebrating the Unity of Music

4601 S Flagler Dr

West Palm Beach, FL 33405, USA

3/21 Adult Ticket
$30

Adult Ticket for Saturday 3/21 - Includes a Raffle ticket for the Basket of Cheer that will be raffled off after Intermission.

3/21 Youth Ticket
$15

Youth Ticket for Saturday 3/21

3/22 Adult ticket
$30

Adult Ticket for Sunday 3/22 - Includes a Raffle ticket for the Basket of Cheer that will be raffled off after Intermission.

3/22 Youth ticket
$15

Youth Ticket for Sunday 3/22

Extra Basket of Cheer Raffle Ticket
$3

You will receive an Extra Basket of Cheer Raffle Ticket for our after Intermission drawing.

Add a donation for The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!