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About this event
Enjoy an afternoon of movement, creativity, and connection, featuring Pilates, a Bloom Bar, curated bites, and music to set the mood.
To help you fully relax and participate, childcare is available as an add on. One of our trained counselors will be on site to care for your child during the event.
Bring someone along and experience an afternoon of movement, creativity, and connection together, featuring Pilates, a Bloom Bar, and curated refreshments.
Can’t attend? You can still be part of the experience.
This ticket allows you to sponsor a woman or nurturer from our community to attend In Her Wellness, giving her the opportunity to rest, recharge, and feel supported in a space designed with care.
$
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