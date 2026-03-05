Jewish Identity Center Inc

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Jewish Identity Center Inc

About this event

In Honor of Larry Smith: 65 Years of HAMEC & The Cattle Car Experience(VIP)

8339 Old York Rd

Elkins Park, PA 19027, USA

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$

VIP Portion 11am-12pm
Pay what you can

Welcoming remarks from Dr. Dina Lichtman-Smith, wife of Larry Smith, offered in tribute and reflection as we honor his legacy during HAMEC’s 65th Anniversary.

Following her introduction, VIP guests will receive a guided tour of The Cattle Car Exhibit, providing a deeper contextual understanding of the exhibit’s historical significance and its connection to HAMEC’s enduring mission of Holocaust education and remembrance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!