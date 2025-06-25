Offered by

Friends Of The Lake Jackson Library

About this shop

In House Book Sale

Mass Market Paperbacks (spinner racks)
$1

One (1) mass market paperback book. Found on spinner rack in lobby

Adult Book
$2

One (1) adult book of any genre including nonfiction and fiction with any cover type

Juvenile/Children/Young Adult
$1

One (1) book from the juvenile section including young adult novels, chapter books, picture books and board books

Children's Thin Books x2
$1

Two (2) children's books marked thin

DVDs/CDs/Vinyl
$1

One (1) DVD, CD or Vinyl

Jigsaw Puzzle
$2

One (1) jigsaw puzzle of any piece count

Bundle or Item Marked $2.00
$2

Book bundle or other item marked $2.00

Bundle or Item Marked $3.00
$3

Book bundle or other item marked $3.00

Bundle or Item Marked $4.00
$4

Book bundle or other item marked $4.00

Earbuds
$1

Earbuds can be found at the front desk. Please ensure they are available before purchasing.

Flashdrive
$3

Flashdrive can be found at the front desk. Please ensure they are available before purchasing.

Add a donation for Friends Of The Lake Jackson Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!