In House Book Sale

Offered by
About this shop
One (1) mass market paperback book. Found on spinner rack in lobby
One (1) adult book of any genre including nonfiction and fiction with any cover type
One (1) book from the juvenile section including young adult novels, chapter books, picture books and board books
Two (2) children's books marked thin
One (1) DVD, CD or Vinyl
One (1) jigsaw puzzle of any piece count
Book bundle or other item marked $2.00
Book bundle or other item marked $3.00
Book bundle or other item marked $4.00
Earbuds can be found at the front desk. Please ensure they are available before purchasing.
Flashdrive can be found at the front desk. Please ensure they are available before purchasing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!