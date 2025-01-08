In May We Dance With IIA

Upon entry to the event, you will be provided with a specific wristband allowing you to enter and exit as you please.
Individual Ticket (With Meal)
$60
Includes one meal/entree up to $15.
Upon entry to the event, you will be provided with a specific wristband indicating your access with meal/entree, allowing you to enter and exit as you please. Change will not be given for entrees under $15.
Dancing Star Sponsor
$10,000
• Emcee recognition, with opportunity for 120 seconds of podium speaking.
• Full Page Ad in our Bulletin.
• Early entry into event and/or Entrance Front of the Line Pass.
• Snack and Food Truck Front of the Line Pass.
• 8 General Admission Tickets.
• $200 in food and beverage credit.
• Distribute fliers at our event.
• Reserved table in prime location for 8 guests to sit at.
• Logo or Listing on all event related marketing materials.
• Opportunity to distribute company swag.
Upon entry to the event, you will be provided with 8 specific wristbands indicating your access with meal/entree (valued up to $15), allowing you to enter and exit as you please. Please note that a total of 14 Meal/Entree tickets will be provided. Change will not be given for meal/entrees under $15.
Joyful Jive Sponsor
$5,000
• Emcee recognition.
• Full Page Ad in our Bulletin.
• Early entry into event and/or Entrance Front of the Line Pass.
• Snack and Food Truck Front of the Line Pass.
• 8 General Admission Tickets.
• $120 in food and beverage credit.
• Distribute fliers at our event.
• Reserved table in great location for 8 guests to sit at.
• Logo or Listing on all event related marketing materials.
• Opportunity to distribute company swag.
Upon entry to the event, you will be provided with 8 specific wristbands indicating your access with meal/entree (valued up to $15), allowing you to enter and exit as you please. Change will not be given for meal/entrees under $15.
Rhythm and Bloom Sponsor
$2,500
• Snack and Food Truck Front of the Line Pass.
• 4 General Admission Tickets.
• $60 in food and beverage credit.
• Half Page Ad in our Bulletin.
• Distribute fliers at our event.
• Listing on all event related marketing materials.
• Opportunity to distribute company swag.
Upon entry to the event, you will be provided with 4 specific wristbands indicating your access with meal/entree (valued up to $15), allowing you to enter and exit as you please. Change will not be given for meal/entrees under $15.
Twinkle Toe Sponsor
$1,000
• 4 General Admission Tickets.
• $60 in food and beverage credit.
• Half Page Ad in our Bulletin.
• Distribute fliers at our event.
• Listing on all event related marketing materials.
• Opportunity to distribute company swag.
Upon entry to the event, you will be provided with 4 specific wristbands indicating your access with meal/entree (valued up to $15), allowing you to enter and exit as you please. Change will not be given for meal/entrees under $15.
Add a donation for Irvine International Academy Parent Teacher Organization
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!