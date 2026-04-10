Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

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Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

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Always Remembered — A Living Memorial Garden at The Buddhist Center

30-inch Engravable "Always Remembered" Windchime item
30-inch Engravable "Always Remembered" Windchime
$300

Made of American Redwood with tubes in silver, this 30-inch windchime is a charming memorial tribute to your loved ones. 

Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.

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Memorial Tree item
Memorial Tree
$1,500

We will plant a beautiful tree along the path and install a custom engraved plaque underneath to honor your loved ones for years to come.

Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.


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Engravable Bench item
Engravable Bench
$2,000

Maximum comfort, made from 100% recycled UV-protected plastic, with custom engraving to honor your loved ones, while offering a place to sit down, rest and contemplate.

Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.

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