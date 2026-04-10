Always Remembered — A Living Memorial Garden at The Buddhist Center

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Made of American Redwood with tubes in silver, this 30-inch windchime is a charming memorial tribute to your loved ones.
Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.
We will plant a beautiful tree along the path and install a custom engraved plaque underneath to honor your loved ones for years to come.
Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.
Maximum comfort, made from 100% recycled UV-protected plastic, with custom engraving to honor your loved ones, while offering a place to sit down, rest and contemplate.
Your custom engraving will be specified at checkout.
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