IN PERSON ONLY - Tie Dye Event

Purchase a Trash Cat white T-shirt to tie dye during this event plus a drink ticket for Love, Katie Distilling! Adult sizes XS-2XL available
Purchase a Trash Cat white T-shirt to tie dye during this event! Adult sizes XS-2XL available
Got an old t-shirt, tote bag, or anything fabric that needs an upcycle? Bring it alone and we'll supply the dye! Includes drink ticket
Got an old t-shirt, tote bag, or anything fabric that needs an upcycle? Bring it alone and we'll supply the dye!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!