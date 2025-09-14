IN PERSON ONLY - Tie Dye Event

816 Main St

Sharpsburg, PA 15215, USA

Trash Cat T-shirt + Love, Katie Distilling Drink Ticket
$50

Purchase a Trash Cat white T-shirt to tie dye during this event plus a drink ticket for Love, Katie Distilling! Adult sizes XS-2XL available

Trash Cat T-shirt
$40

Purchase a Trash Cat white T-shirt to tie dye during this event! Adult sizes XS-2XL available

Small Item + Drink Ticket
$30
BYO + Drink Ticket
$25

Got an old t-shirt, tote bag, or anything fabric that needs an upcycle? Bring it alone and we'll supply the dye! Includes drink ticket

Small Item
$20
BYO-thing to tie dye
$15

Got an old t-shirt, tote bag, or anything fabric that needs an upcycle? Bring it alone and we'll supply the dye!

Add a donation for Trash Cat Rescue Inc

