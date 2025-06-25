eventClosed

In Person Ticket Sales-Chosen Family

225 W Griggs Ave

Las Cruces, NM 88005, USA

addExtraDonation

$

VIP Ticket
$25
A VIP ticket gives you a guaranteed seat in the front rows.
Adult (ages 18-64)
$18
This ticket is for Adults ages 18-64.
Seniors & Students
$12
This ticket price is for Seniors age 65+, and all students age 11+.
Children (10 and Under)
free
Children 10 and under can attend for free.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing