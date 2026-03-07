In Person Yard Sign Sales

About this event
This two sided yard sign is weather resistant and comes with all set up materials. Show your pride by displaying this in your yard and supporting the funding of the class of 2026 Grad Night Party
This two sided yard sign is weather resistant and comes with all set up materials. Show your pride by displaying this in your yard and supporting the funding of the class of 2026 Grad Night Party.
*Donated signs will be given to the school to be distributed to those with demonstrated needs*
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