Glenbrook Parents Association

Hosted by

Glenbrook Parents Association

About this event

In Person Yard Sign Sales

4000 W Lake Ave

Glenview, IL 60026, USA

In-Person Yard Sign Sale item
In-Person Yard Sign Sale
$20

This two sided yard sign is weather resistant and comes with all set up materials. Show your pride by displaying this in your yard and supporting the funding of the class of 2026 Grad Night Party

Donate a Yard Sign item
Donate a Yard Sign
$20

This two sided yard sign is weather resistant and comes with all set up materials. Show your pride by displaying this in your yard and supporting the funding of the class of 2026 Grad Night Party.


*Donated signs will be given to the school to be distributed to those with demonstrated needs*

Add a donation for Glenbrook Parents Association

$

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