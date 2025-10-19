Doral Academy of Nevada Pebble PTSO

Hosted by

Doral Academy of Nevada Pebble PTSO

About this event

In Person/Door Sales Spooktacular Fall Festival

6435 W Pebble Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89139, USA

1 Ticket
$1

This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:

-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)

-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)

-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)

-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)

5 Tickets
$5

This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:

-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)

-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)

-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)

-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)

10 Tickets
$10

This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:

-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)

-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)

-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)

-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)

20 Tickets
$20

This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:

-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)

-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)

-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)

-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)

50 Tickets
$50

This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:

-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)

-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)

-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)

-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)

100 Tickets
$100

This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:

-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)

-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)

-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)

-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)

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