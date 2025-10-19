In Person/Door Sales Spooktacular Fall Festival

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About this event
This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:
-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)
-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)
-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)
-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)
This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:
-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)
-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)
-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)
-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)
This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:
-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)
-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)
-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)
-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)
This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:
-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)
-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)
-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)
-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)
This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:
-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)
-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)
-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)
-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)
This event will be fully ticket-based—meaning tickets are required for each participant:
-Game booths 1-3 tickets for each booth (6-10booths/games)
-Chili cook-off tastings (3 tickets)
-Trunk-or-treat (5 tickets)
-Haunted Hallway (5 Tickets)
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