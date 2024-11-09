Nothing Bundt Cake Holiday Fundraiser

This individual Bundt cake is perfect for 1-2 people!
Choose from the following flavors: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Red Velvet, Lemon, Carrot, Confetti, Gluten Free, or the seasonal special- Peppermint Chocolate Chip! You will be prompted to choose a flavor at checkout.
This individual Bundt cake is perfect for 1-2 people!
Choose from the following flavors: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Red Velvet, Lemon, Carrot, Confetti, Gluten Free, or the seasonal special- Peppermint Chocolate Chip! You will be prompted to choose a flavor at checkout.
8" Bundt Cake
$31
This 8" Bundt cake serves 8 people. Choose from the following flavors: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Red Velvet, Lemon, Carrot, Confetti, Gluten Free, or the seasonal special- Peppermint Chocolate Chip! You will be prompted to choose a flavor at checkout.
This 8" Bundt cake serves 8 people. Choose from the following flavors: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Red Velvet, Lemon, Carrot, Confetti, Gluten Free, or the seasonal special- Peppermint Chocolate Chip! You will be prompted to choose a flavor at checkout.
10" Bundt Cake
$42
This 10" Bundt cake serves 18 people. Choose from the following flavors: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Red Velvet, Lemon, Carrot, Confetti, Gluten Free, or the seasonal special- Peppermint Chocolate Chip! You will be prompted to choose a flavor at checkout.
This 10" Bundt cake serves 18 people. Choose from the following flavors: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Red Velvet, Lemon, Carrot, Confetti, Gluten Free, or the seasonal special- Peppermint Chocolate Chip! You will be prompted to choose a flavor at checkout.
Individual Bundlet Voucher
$6
Not interested in having a fresh cake, purchase a voucher for a later use! Redeemable at the Newtown location only.
Not interested in having a fresh cake, purchase a voucher for a later use! Redeemable at the Newtown location only.
8" Bundt Cake Voucher
$31
Not interested in having a fresh cake, purchase a voucher for a later use! Redeemable at the Newtown location only.
Not interested in having a fresh cake, purchase a voucher for a later use! Redeemable at the Newtown location only.
10" Bundt Cake Voucher
$42
Not interested in having a fresh cake, purchase a voucher for a later use! Redeemable at the Newtown location only.
Not interested in having a fresh cake, purchase a voucher for a later use! Redeemable at the Newtown location only.