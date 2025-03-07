In Remembrance

All tickets are free and open to the public, and seating is first come, first served. The purchase of this ticket helps to directly support WCPA's programming, but a free will offering will also be accepted for those who would like to contribute to WCPA on the day of the performance.

All tickets are free and open to the public, and seating is first come, first served. The purchase of this ticket helps to directly support WCPA's programming, but a free will offering will also be accepted for those who would like to contribute to WCPA on the day of the performance.

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