Windy City Performing Arts Inc

Hosted by

Windy City Performing Arts Inc

About this event

In Remembrance

306 S Prospect Ave

Park Ridge, IL 60068, USA

General admission
Free
Tickets are free and open to the public, and seating is first come, first served. Free will offering will be accepted from those who would like to contribute to WCPA.
WCPA Supporter
$20
All tickets are free and open to the public, and seating is first come, first served. The purchase of this ticket helps to directly support WCPA's programming, but a free will offering will also be accepted for those who would like to contribute to WCPA on the day of the performance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!